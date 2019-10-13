Driver killed in Littlerock crash with big rig ID’d

LITTLEROCK – The driver of a 1993 Nissan who was killed in a head-on crash with a big rig in Littlerock Saturday morning was identified as 27-year-old Julio Flores of Pearblossom, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Officer.

The fatal collision happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, on the Pearblossom (138) Highway east of Hampel Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Flores was driving a 1993 Nissan westbound on the highway when he traveled to the left over the double yellow lines of the center median and into the path of a big rig that was traveling eastbound, the CHP reported. Flores was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 51-year-old man driving the 2017 Freightliner was rushed to Palmdale Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, the CHP said.

