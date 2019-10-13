The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Driver killed in Littlerock crash with big rig ID’d

by 1 Comment

LITTLEROCK – The driver of a 1993 Nissan who was killed in a head-on crash with a big rig in Littlerock Saturday morning was identified as 27-year-old Julio Flores of Pearblossom, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Officer.

The fatal collision happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, on the Pearblossom (138) Highway east of Hampel Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Flores was driving a 1993 Nissan westbound on the highway when he traveled to the left over the double yellow lines of the center median and into the path of a big rig that was traveling eastbound, the CHP reported. Flores was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 51-year-old man driving the 2017 Freightliner was rushed to Palmdale Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, the CHP said.

 

Filed Under: Home, Littlerock

1 comments

1 comment for "Driver killed in Littlerock crash with big rig ID’d"

  1. So young and so funny this man was a laugh to be around and was always making me laugh in high school, he respected my hustle in high school. R.I.P. Julio my sincerest condolences to those whose lives you impacted.

    As you beat remembered me:

    the “Candy Man”

    Z.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *