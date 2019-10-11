Smart tower installed in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A smart tower equipped with technology to expand Lancaster’s wireless capacity and coverage has been installed at Rawley Duntley Park, city officials announced this week. The installation is the first of several planned via the collaboration between Lancaster and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP to pilot the Landmark FlexGrid Ecosystem solution throughout the city.

This technology will simultaneously reduce gaps in the city’s network coverage, test new technology, add security, and generate revenue, according to city officials.

“The addition of these Landmark towers throughout our community will help us all work smarter,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a news release. “What’s more, these towers will enable the city’s cellular network to support the growth of smart technologies in the future – a key benefit that provides us with the opportunity to plan for imminent advancements. This is what smart city development is all about.”

Landmark’s 36-foot tall structure enables neutral colocation, meaning multiple carriers can house their communications equipment, completely concealed from view, within a single tower. This design allows the city’s cellular coverage to densify at a faster pace compared to typical small cell rollouts made by individual carriers.

Each tower is outfitted with video surveillance cameras, an LED luminaire, sensors, and wireless solutions for 4G and 5G technologies. A number of the pilot sites will contain batteries, providing reliable and constant power in the event of an outage during a major emergency. Lancaster will serve as a testing ground for all of these technologies.

The project bears no cost for the city. Under the partnership agreement, Landmark is covering all fees, installation, and maintenance, as well as providing the city with either monthly rent or a portion of carrier revenue collected at each site.

The selection of the Rawley Duntley Park site was based on a radio frequency analysis conducted by Landmark to identify areas with poor signals from major cellular providers. Towers will be strategically placed in these areas, strengthening the coverage and quality where they are needed most. The Rawley Duntley Park tower, in particular, represents an important investment in the future, as this tower will improve service for students and faculty at the neighboring Antelope Valley College.

The next smart towers will be deployed at Lancaster City Hall and Sgt. Steve Owen Park. Over the coming months, 15 installations are anticipated at various sites, including the Lancaster Metrolink Station, the Lancaster Soccer Stadium, and additional city parks.

With the arrival of this infrastructure, the city is prepared for the simultaneous support of 5G networks, Internet of Things (IoT), wireless opportunities, and other future technologies.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

–