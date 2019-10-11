Pit Bull attacks other dogs, charges deputy, shot and killed

PALMDALE – A pit bull that attacked at least two other dogs and threatened to charge a sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed in Palmdale Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies responded about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, to the 9400 block of East Avenue Q-4 and located a boy with blood on the front of his shirt, according to Lt. Derrick Ballentine of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station.

An investigation determined the boy’s pit bull had gotten loose and attacked at least one other dog in the neighborhood, Ballentine said.

A deputy was informed the pit bull was last seen running eastbound on East Avenue Q-4. The deputy located the pit bull a short time later attacking another dog, Ballentine said.

As the deputy exited his vehicle, the owners of the dog being attacked arrived at the scene and one of the owners threw a rock that struck the pit bull and ended the attack on the other dog, Ballentine said.

The pit bull then charged the deputy and was shot and killed, he said.

The blood on the boy’s shirt was later determined to have been from another dog that had been attacked, Ballentine said.

Two dogs that were attacked and badly injured by the pit bull were taken by animal control officers to be euthanized, sources at the scene said.

