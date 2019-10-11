The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Palmdale’s “State of the Community” slated for Oct. 24

by 2 Comments

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will present its State of the Community address on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chimbole Cultural Center Ballroom, located at 38350 Sierra Highway. Tickets are $30 and include a catered lunch.

This year’s theme is “Thriving Together.”

The presentation will include remarks from Mayor Steve Hofbauer, City Councilmembers, and community members.

“Join us and learn about Palmdale’s achievements over the past year, and what’s planned for the future,” said Palmdale City Manager Jim Purtee.

Tickets are available online only at https://bit.ly/2OBDLkV. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

For more information, call 661-267-5115.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

Filed Under: Featured, Palmdale

2 comments

2 comments for "Palmdale’s “State of the Community” slated for Oct. 24"

  1. “Lancaster and Palmdale were among eight cities in Los Angeles County alone that made the “50 Most Miserable Cities in America” list.”

    Source: Business Insider

    World-class cities…

    Reply

    • Jim Purtee has had enough of the circus called the Palmdale City Council and has quietly submitted his resignation for this fall. So sad that the state of Palmdale is dysfunctional leadership.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *