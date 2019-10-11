Palmdale’s “State of the Community” slated for Oct. 24

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will present its State of the Community address on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chimbole Cultural Center Ballroom, located at 38350 Sierra Highway. Tickets are $30 and include a catered lunch.

This year’s theme is “Thriving Together.”

The presentation will include remarks from Mayor Steve Hofbauer, City Councilmembers, and community members.

“Join us and learn about Palmdale’s achievements over the past year, and what’s planned for the future,” said Palmdale City Manager Jim Purtee.

Tickets are available online only at https://bit.ly/2OBDLkV. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

For more information, call 661-267-5115.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

