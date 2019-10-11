Fire burning in Granada Hills, Porter Ranch, Sylmar prompts southbound 14 Freeway closure

LOS ANGELES – A massive fire burning in Granada Hills, Porter Ranch and Sylmar has prompted several freeway closures, including the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway at Newhall Avenue, authorities said.

People who need to get to Los Angeles or the San Fernando Valley will need to take State Route 126 to the Ventura (101) Freeway in Ventura and return to the Los Angeles area.

The blaze was reported just after 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, off the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway near Yarnell Street and Saddle Ridge Road in Sylmar and quickly spread due to wind-blown embers that jumped the Golden State (5) Freeway about 11:20 p.m., sparking a fire that burned into Granada Hills and Porter Ranch, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

All lanes of the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Granada Hills were closed about 2:20 a.m. Friday for an unknown duration and all traffic was diverted off the San Diego Freeway to the east- and westbound Ronald Reagan Freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.

The flames also prompted the closure of the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway just south of the Foothill (210) Freeway in Sylmar and the southbound Golden State Freeway at Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita just after midnight. Both directions of the Foothill Freeway from the Golden State Freeway to the Ronald Reagan Freeway and the northbound Golden State Freeway’s truck route in Sylmar were closed due to the fire for an unknown duration, the CHP said.

In Santa Clarita, the following closures were in effect Friday morning:

— the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway at Newhall Avenue;

— Sierra Highway at Newhall Avenue;

— The Old Road at Calgrove Boulevard.

The fire had burned roughly 4,700 acres as of Friday morning, one firefighter suffered an eye injury, and 25 homes were damaged so far, authorities said at a press conference. About 1000 firefighters and eight helicopters with fixed wing air tankers were deployed to battle the blaze, which was 0% contained as of 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, authorities said at the press conference.

The fire has prompted 100,000 people to evacuate the area, and officials have evacuated 23,000 homes, according to CNN, which has live updates on the fire here.

UPDATE: Metrolink officials said the railroad tracks on its Antelope Valley Line are closed between the Sylmar/San Fernando and Newhall stations due to the fire. Agency officials said they were unable to provide buses through the area as an alternative due to the freeway closures.

UPDATE: For Antelope Valley residents, alternate routes still open are Angeles Forest Highway and SR-138 east to the I-15 Fwy.These are tentative at the moment, according to the California Highway Patrol. For up to date road closure information, call Cal-Trans at (800) 427-7623 or by visiting https://dot.ca.gov/.

