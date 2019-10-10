Man killed in Lancaster shooting involving U.S. Marshals Service

LANCASTER – A man was killed Thursday morning in a shooting involving the United States Marshals Service in the Lancaster area, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, near 10th Street West and Holguin Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in the investigation.

The wounded man, described as a “suspect,” died at a hospital, according to a news release by the sheriff’s department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who was in his 40s, according to the coroner’s office.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. No further information on the incident was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Editor’s note: We will update this story as more details become available.