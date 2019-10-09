Town Hall in Palmdale this Thursday to address youth access to vaping, alcohol, tobacco-related products

PALMDALE – Pueblo y Salud and the Palmdale Prevention Community Council are inviting residents to participate in a town hall meeting this Thursday that will address local youth access to vaping products, alcohol, tobacco and other substances that are harmful to health and safety.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Legacy Commons, located at 930 East Ave Q-9 in Palmdale.

Information will be provided about the public health and safety concerns caused by the high concentration of alcohol and tobacco outlets within zip code 93550. Presenters will also discuss how residents can work together to reduce flavored alcohol, tobacco and vaping products that are targeted to underage youth within the zip code.

“We want to change environments in zip code 93550. Our children should not have to be exposed to all these products and we should not let greedy industries and a nonchalant governments allow this to continue,” said Pueblo y Salud Program Director Xavier Flores.

“Reducing alcohol and tobacco outlet availability and accessibility… in zip code 93550 is relatively easy when compared to the daunting task of reducing poverty, for example,” organizers said in a news release.

“Because of the direct positive impact this effort can have on so many social and health maladies, it is our hope that our community members and representatives from agencies providing medical and mental health, spousal abuse, child abuse, drug and alcohol treatment services, etc., as well as civic organizations, law enforcement and church groups will partner with us in this endeavor to empower the most vulnerable and most impacted among us,” organizers said in the news release.

For more information or to RSVP for this event, call 661-208-4450 or e-mail: mainella@pys.org.