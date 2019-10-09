Joe Davies Heritage Airpark to host Full Moon Tour Oct. 13

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 will host a Full Moon Tour this Sunday.

It’s happening from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Airpark, located at 2001 Avenue P in Palmdale. Admission and parking are free.

Picnic tables and BBQs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The guided tours will take place at 6 and 8 p.m.

The airpark includes 21 retired military aircraft on static display, plus a 1/8 scale model of the B-2 Spirit, an AGM-28 Hound Dog Missile, a B-52, a C-46, and various aircraft components.

“Come see the aircraft that are part of Palmdale’s rich aerospace heritage under a moon lit sky on our free guided tour,” said Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “Make it a very special evening by packing a picnic dinner and enjoying a beautiful evening under the stars.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

