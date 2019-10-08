Search warrants served in Rosamond and Mojave, 4 arrested

ROSAMOND – Four people were arrested, thousands of marijuana plants were seized, and a stolen gun was recovered last week when officers executed search warrants in the Rosamond and Mojave area.

The raids were conducted on Friday, Oct. 4, by investigators with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

According to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, investigators seized the following items of evidence:

– 4,885 marijuana plants.

– 561 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated street value of $2,546,000.

– $4,949 in currency.

– A stolen .357 magnum revolver.

The following suspects were arrested for illegal cultivation of marijuana: 26-year-old Hamlet Abrahamyan of Rosamond; 48-year-old Fidel Torres of Rosamond; 60-year-old Artemio Lepiz of Mojave; and 25-year-old Clark Lepiz of Mojave. All suspects are pending court proceedings.

