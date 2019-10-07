Three adults stable after Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER – A suspect was arrested for allegedly shooting two men and a woman near what may have been a homeless encampment in Lancaster Sunday during a dispute among friends that escalated, a sheriff’s deputy said.

The shooting was reported at 9:27 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at 15th Street West and Avenue K, near a freeway overpass and a possible homeless encampment, Sgt. J. Rhea of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station said, adding that at least one of the victims was a transient.

The wounded woman flagged down a passerby, who called law enforcement, Rhea said.

All three victims were reported to have stable vital signs, Rhea said.

Deputies arrested a suspect, sheriff’s Deputy Michelle Sanchez said, adding that the attack may have begun as a dispute among friends that “went bad.”

No further information about the suspect was disclosed. No further information on the incident was immediately available.

