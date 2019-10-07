The Antelope Valley Times

Three adults stable after Lancaster shooting

by 9 Comments

LANCASTER – A suspect was arrested for allegedly shooting two men and a woman near what may have been a homeless encampment in Lancaster Sunday during a dispute among friends that escalated, a sheriff’s deputy said.

The shooting was reported at 9:27 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at 15th Street West and Avenue K, near a freeway overpass and a possible homeless encampment, Sgt. J. Rhea of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station said, adding that at least one of the victims was a transient.

The wounded woman flagged down a passerby, who called law enforcement, Rhea said.

All three victims were reported to have stable vital signs, Rhea said.

Deputies arrested a suspect, sheriff’s Deputy Michelle Sanchez said, adding that the attack may have begun as a dispute among friends that “went bad.”

No further information about the suspect was disclosed. No further information on the incident was immediately available.

  3. Most of the ”Homeless” people, according to articles I’ve read, are addicts & have mental health problems…It’s no wonder that these people are violent towards each other… They don’t want to go to Shelter’s because they fear their ”stuff” will be stolen. Now, some have guns to protect themselves… Until we solve the homeless problem, things may get worse before they get better…I don’t give money to them, as I’ve seen them at the local liquor store buying beer & cigaretts, NOT FOOD!!

    • Go down to the San Fernando Valley if you want to see miserable cities. Lancaster may have its problems, but compared to the Valley, it’s a paradise. In fact, Lancaster (at least west Lancaster) is clean and safe.

    • Thank you Rex and Marvin as Mayor and Vice Mayor you both are totally worthless and are hurting our efforts to improve. Make your money and please leave ASAP

  5. Crystal meth is abundant on the streets of AV. You will not need food, it will keep you awake to walk the streets at night to keep warm. STOP giving homeless money. If they do not have resources they will go to the next town that does. Rarely do I see down trodden homeless in AV, I see young able bodied meth, heroin addicts.

    • They have this tattooed on their forehead?

      Just wondering how you identify their situation…since I would bet money that you ride by in your car with the window up and your nose along with it.

      Man, there’s a really offensive word that for some reason I’m having a hard time not using here.

