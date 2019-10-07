Countdown to 10th annual Laps4Literacy Family Play Day

LANCASTER – Child Care Resource Center is inviting the entire community to its 10th annual Laps4Literacy Family Play Day and Glow Walk/Run.

It’s happening from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Lancaster JetHawks Stadium, located at 45116 Valley Central Way.

“More than 1,000 families from across the Antelope Valley are expected to come together for fun, educational, and interactive activities at this free event. Bring your friends and family out to celebrate early education and learn through play with over 50 booths offering kid-friendly activities and community resources,” organizers said in a news release.

Activities will include an obstacle course area for energetic little ones, a reptile exhibit, a hair and face painting station, a costume contest, and more.

Sign-ups for the costume contest will take place at the event, and categories will include Infant/Toddler (0-5 years), School Aged (6-12), and 13+.

Every family in attendance will receive a free bag of fresh fruits and vegetables, while supplies last, and each child will get to go home with a free book in celebration of the 10th anniversary of CCRC’s What A Difference A Book Makes literacy campaign. At the end of 2019, CCRC will have collected and distributed 1,000,000 books throughout the past decade.

The night will end with a run around the baseball field “cloaked in all things glow, where every child is a winner,” according to organizers. Prizes will be handed out to participants while supplies last.

For more information about volunteering, hosting a booth, or attendance, contact 818-717-1036.

