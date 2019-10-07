Artisans announced for Kaleidoscope: Art & Music Festival

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced its lineup of artisans who will provide live demonstrations and present their art at the third annual Kaleidoscope Music & Art Festival, coming to the Palmdale Amphitheater this Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

The event will host local and regional artists, working in a variety of mediums. Several artists will demo on site and allow the public to take photos and ask questions.

Live muralists will also be on hand to create works of art, including John Zender and the Phat Cats Team Art Collective, who will create a spectacular CelloGraff—art painted on cellophane.

“At Kaleidoscope, professional artists display, sell and demonstrate their craft for the public in attendance, but there’s much more to it,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “This event is unique in the fact that there is interaction and connection between the artists and the viewers, which greatly deepens the overall experience.”

Attendees will be able to create their own “masterpieces” at the Brush Strokes Studio. “Have you ever thought you would like to learn to paint?” Pagliaro asked. “You can join our intimate class setting with a professional instructor for a one hour free paint class while visiting Kaleidoscope.”

Brush Stroke Studio classes will be held on a first come, first served basis while space is available. Participants must be 14 years or older. Classes will be held at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 pm, 3:30 p.m., and 5 p.m.

About the Artisans

Adrian Abrego – An artist for most of his life, graffiti was the start of his career and it steered him in the direction of mixed media painting which became his passion. He uses spray paint, acrylic paint, and watercolors in every piece of art and that is how each one is unique and one-of-a-kind.

Blazing Star Arts — Award-winning fused glass artists, Sue Wolhaupter and Bonnie Quintanilla are inspired by the beauty, abstractness, and symmetry of nature. They combine bold colors and innovative techniques to create unique works of art and practical art-ware enjoyed by collectors worldwide.

Cynthia Ann Swan – A modern abstract impressionist, Swan works primarily within the scope of kiln-formed glass, combined with painterly applications of oxides, precious metals, and mixed media.

Elizabeth Kennedy – She is known for her vibrant paintings that feature bold colors and expressive creations. A nature lover with a passion for painting the everyday beauty, Kennedy’s inspiration comes from the simple and intense splendor captured in a moment of time.

Irene Giorgio: Flame Kissed Beads – As a child, Irene collected beads, which has since turned into a passion for glass art. She creates everything from bookmarks, bead pens, wine stoppers, necklaces, bracelets and more.

Frank Robert Dixon – Recognized around the world for his finely detailed fantasy art, Frank has personally taught thousands of students how to draw, paint, and create illustrations over the past 25 years at Antelope Valley College and Quartz Hill High School.

Jass Jewelry – Owners Annika and Sabrina Stevenson create handcrafted interchangeable necklaces and pendants made from shells, metal Swarovski crystals, leather silk, silver and chain.

John Beltz – Beltz specializes in custom acrylic painting and portraits.

John Zender – Fusion of street art, cultural art, abstract art and portrait painting.

Katie Rivas – Bella Looma –While living in Mexico as an exchange student, Katie discovered the world of textile weaving and dabbled in its creativity until she returned stateside and focused on a career in education. She later spent the next several years saving for a floorloom (she now owns 5!) and traveling to study under top-quality instructors to learn color design, weaving technique, and how to dye yarns herself. She also discovered that the year-round intense sun of the high desert is a designer’s best friend – due to how it’s brightness magnifies color. This enables her to differentiate even subtle color hues and tones not always visible in other climates, which is one reason she is able to play with color and create such vivid interesting palettes from which her designs spring.

Kris Holladay – A high school art teacher, Kris loves to paint images of Joshua trees with expressionistic color schemes.

Noelle Martin – She is a FIDM fashion design alumna and former designer for several fashion houses throughout Los Angeles.

Keri Olsen – Nord Skogen Healing Arts Studio – Olsen began crafting jewelry in 2005, using healing stones and therapeutic metals. Combining her love of anthropology and ancient culture with her love of art and the healing qualities of earth’s elements, she created Nord Skogen Studio.

Pepe Melan – Pepe has been a freelance artist since 1987. He describes his style as mix of grit, surrealism, and urban art. Over the years his talent has earned him credit on among other things, the cartoon P.J. Funny Bunny and as a graphic designer for the musical artist Prince.

Erin Killian – Erin makes simple, functional pottery in her backyard, including mugs, bowls, vases and ornaments.

Juan Solis – Featuring clothing, paintings, and illustrations.

Maria Ignacio

Martina Hernandez – Palmdale resident Martina Hernandez’s passion for photography began as a member of her high school yearbook staff. Her inspiration for taking pictures comes from a silent expression to capture still moments in time.

Shelby Fields

The Funky Moon

About the Live Muralists

Donna Weil – Donna’s art career began in the first grade when her teacher and the Principal of Fair Avenue School called in her parents and discussed her getting formal art training. Her work may be seen at The Lakes and Valleys Gallery, Leona Valley CA, Calico Gallery, Calico Ghost Town, CA, The Graphic Experience, and Outwest Western Boutique.

Kris Holladay (see above)

Julius Eastman

Sal Vasquez

Ricardo Cisneros

John Zender (see above)

About Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope Music & Art Festival is a unique event dedicated to the arts, both visual and performing. Kaleidoscope will feature two stages of live music, live artisans and muralists, Off the Canvas living masterpieces, Brush Strokes live studio classes, a ukulele workshop, Young at Art upcycled art, Art of the Brew craft beer, Art of the Vine wines, Fresh Made Market culinary & apothecary vendors, artisan food and much more. For more information, visit www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

