Rodeo returns to the Antelope Valley this weekend!

LANCASTER – Thousands are expected to gather in Lancaster this weekend to watch the top 12 California rodeo contestants compete in seven rodeo events, including bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping and barrel racing.

The RAM Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association California Circuit Finals is taking place from Friday, Oct. 4, to Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center, located at 2551 West Avenue H in Lancaster.

“It is an honor to once again bring California’s best Rodeo professionals and the top animal ‘athletes’ to the Antelope Valley,” said PRCA California Circuit Committee Chairman Johnny Zamrzla. “Both novice and experienced rodeo fans are in for a great show all weekend long.”

Rodeo festivities kick off Friday, Oct. 4, with Patriot Day. Active, retired and former military men and women and their dependents receive free admission. Free admission will be available at the box office on Friday evening only. All other fans are encouraged to show their patriotism by wearing red, white and blue. Gates open Friday at 12 p.m. and the rodeo begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday evening, the rodeo will open with a special ride in by Ride for the Pink, an organization dedicated to raising money for Breast Cancer research, awareness and treatment. Rodeo fans can show their support of finding a cure for Breast Cancer by wearing pink. Gates open Saturday at 12 p.m. and the rodeo begins at 7 p.m.

The Van Dam Barn Dances will return on Friday and Saturday night, immediately following the rodeo, at the Corona Cantina, located right outside the grandstands. Live music on Friday night will be provided by country band the Doo-Wah Riders; and on Saturday night, musician Dean Kalogris will entertain fans.

On Sunday, gates open at 7 a.m. and Rodeo Matinee begins at 2 p.m., with a special act by Escaramuza Yaretzi — a female Mexican Side Saddle Equestrian Drill Team showcasing exercises performed at full speed, with dangerous crossings and turns.

Returning to the fairgrounds on Sunday will be the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce Flea Market and Car Show. Paid admission tickets to the Flea Market include free rodeo matinee admission. Flea Market tickets are available for purchase at the box office on Sunday.

The event will also include the annual Craft Fair, featuring hundreds of crafters and shopping at the H.W. Hunter Pavilion. Craft Fair shopping hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Entry to the Craft Fair is free on Friday and Saturday; and entry to the Craft Fair on Sunday requires either a rodeo or Lancaster Flea Market admission ticket.

“This is going to be a fantastic fall weekend, a great venue and great events – Rodeo, Crafts Fair and the renowned Lancaster Flea Market and Car Show,” said AV Fair and Event Center CEO Dan Jacobs.

Rodeo tickets are on sale now at avfair.com. Tickets start at $25, and there are $10 online promotional codes for Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, tickets are $6 and include access to the Flea Market, Craft Fair and Rodeo.

For more information, visit avfair.com. For rodeo details, visit cafinalsrodeo.com.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair Association.]

