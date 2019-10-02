Job recruitment in Palmdale this Friday for Census Bureau

PALMDALE –America’s Job Center of California will host a recruitment event this Friday for the U.S. Census Bureau.

There will be two sessions, one at 9 a.m. and one at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting for various positions to assist with the 2020 Census count.

Available positions include:

Office clerks

Office operations supervisors

Census field supervisors

Enumerators

Recruiting assistants

Positions provide excellent pay, flexible hours, paid training, and work close to home. Applicants may also apply at 2020census.gov/jobs.

For more information, email AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org or call 661-265-7421.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–