Free presentations by L.A. County Dept. of Mental Health

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host two free presentations on Depression: Symptoms and Treatment, provided by L.A. County Department of Mental Health.

Admission is free.

The first presentation will be in Spanish and held on Monday, Oct. 7; and the second will be in English and held on Monday, Oct. 21. Both presentations will begin at 6:30 pm.

“Depression is something we all deal with, whether it is ourselves, a friend, or a family member,” said Library Associate Shay Hawken. “Come take advantage of these free presentations and get some helpful tips and resources.”

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 8 pm; Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm; and Sunday from 1 to 5 pm.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–