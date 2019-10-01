Tapestry stage musical acts announced; local breweries and wineries featured at Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced the music line-up for the Tapestry stage at the fourth annual Kaleidoscope Music & Art Festival, coming to the Palmdale Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Performing on the Tapestry stage will be the zydeco sounds of Grammy® nominee Lisa Haley & The Zydecats, ukulele artist Jason Arimoto, reggae/pop group ReLoVe, classical Spanish/Flamenco artist Battista, and Latin jazz artist Louie Cruz Beltran.

“This year’s Tapestry stage musical lineup expands upon the breadth and depth of the musical experience,” said Palmdale’s Communications Manager John Mlynar. “It’s a truly universal roster of sounds and talent that will transform the stage into a musical extravaganza for all to enjoy.”

Kaleidoscope will feature two stages of live music; live artisans and muralists; Off the Canvas living masterpieces; Brush Strokes live studio classes; a ukulele workshop; Young at Art upcycled art; Fresh Made Market culinary & apothecary vendors; artisan food and much more.

Several local breweries and wineries also will be featured at Art of the Brew and Art of the Vine. Participating breweries include Bravery Brewing Company, Lucky Luke Brewing Company, and Transplants Brewing Company. The wineries include Golden Star Vineyard, and Thief & Barrel. Beer and wine by these vendors will be available for purchase and may be enjoyed in a peaceful, grass lawn setting.

“Kaleidoscope is a true celebration of the arts in all its forms,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “Whether it is through music, painting, sculpture, film, the culinary arts, or craft wine and beer, this festival is dedicated to the creative spirit that produces great works that come from the heart.”

For more information on the Kaleidoscope Music & Art Festival, visit www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com or call 661-267-5611.

