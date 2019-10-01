The Antelope Valley Times

Skeletal remains found in shallow grave in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Human skeletal remains were found Tuesday afternoon in the Lancaster area, authorities said.

The remains were found around 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, near the intersection of 20th Street West and Avenue F, according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies from Lancaster Station responded to a call of found skeletal remains. When [they] arrived, they found skeletal remains in a shallow grave in the middle of the desert. The race, sex, age and identity of the victim is unknown,” the news release states.

The identity and cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Homicide Bureau Investigators at 323-890-5500.

Detectives are also investigating another report of human remains found a day earlier in Lancaster — this one near West Avenue I and 37th Street West. The sheriff’s department reported that the body found on Monday had possible trauma to the back of the head and appeared to have been at that location for several weeks. Read more about that incident here.

    • But we have LEAPS.But we have LEAPS.LEAPS keeps us safe.LEAPS keeps us safe.From what?From what?From Frank Visco screaming at Rex?From Frank Visco screaming at Rex.$90,000.00 a month for LEAPS.$90,000.00 a month for LEAPS.For ten years.For ten years.That is $10,800,000.00.That is $10,800,000.00.While crime goes up.While crime goes up.And Rex blames the homeless.And Rex blames the homeless.And the mentally ill.And the mentally ill.I blame Rex.I blame Rex.And this waste of tax dollars.And this waste of tax dollars.No to LEAPS.No to LEAPS.Yes to Sherriffs.Yes to Sherriffs.More boots on the ground.More boots on the ground.No to LEAPS.No to LEAPS.

  2. wow not 1 comment on this??? I just saying people there was a body found in a shallow grave!!! everyone is just getting used to hearing this or something I know I will never get used to it!! What gives these animals the right to take anyone’s life I just don’t understand how anyone can do this!! I wonder was it male or female we are still missing Monique Figueroa wish we could put her to rest properly and give all of us closure especially her family she was like a daughter to me and I believe she is now with the love of her life my son who passed away almost 10 years ago (not murdered ) they are both dearly missed If this is not her remains then I am very sorry to this person’s family that has lost this person RIP prayers

