Man’s remains found in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of man’s body in the Lancaster area.

Detectives were sent to West Avenue I and 37th Street about 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, to investigate a report of human remains found by a passerby a day earlier along the side of the road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Upon their arrival they located the victim, who has only been identified as a male adult, suffering from possible trauma to the back of the head,” according to a sheriff’s department statement. “The body appeared to have been at the location for several weeks.”

Information was not immediately available on the man’s cause of death, and no suspect information has been made available. No further details were released on the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

