The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Man’s remains found in Lancaster

by 5 Comments

LANCASTER – Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of man’s body in the Lancaster area.

Detectives were sent to West Avenue I and 37th Street about 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, to investigate a report of human remains found by a passerby a day earlier along the side of the road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Upon their arrival they located the victim, who has only been identified as a male adult, suffering from possible trauma to the back of the head,” according to a sheriff’s department statement. “The body appeared to have been at the location for several weeks.”

Information was not immediately available on the man’s cause of death, and no suspect information has been made available. No further details were released on the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Filed Under: Crime/ Safety, Home, Lancaster

5 comments

5 comments for "Man’s remains found in Lancaster"

  2. Disgusting that the victim had to lay there an extra day because of sheriffs laziness

    “a report of human remains found by a passerby a day earlier along the side of the road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.”

    Reply

      • My Understanding is that police say they monitor all the desert areas especially since all these bodies being dumped in the ‘Boondocks’ (Areas where there is mostly deserted Landscape) Why have they not Put cameras up..They took the drone that use to watch our areas so why not figure out how to monitor and catch the criminals

        Reply

        • These areas are not in the boondocks, unless you call the AV the boondocks which than, it is. Boondoggle actually. Land of thieves, cutthroats reta*ds and rejects

          Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *