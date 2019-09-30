Wilk honors J Salon Studios and Spa as “Small Business of the Month”

SACRAMENTO – Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, honored Jodale Edwards and the team at J Salon Studios & Spa in Lancaster as his September Small Business of the Month. Jodale accepted the award from Senator Wilk while surrounded by customers, local officials and the business community.

“Jodale is a local girl, born and raised in the Antelope Valley. Her love of this community is shown every day by her actions,” Wilk said. ” She has supported local organizations such as the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, the Lancaster Performing Arts Center, Lancaster Sheriff Boosters, and Antelope Valley Hospital, just to name a few.”

Jodale began pursuing her career in the beauty industry at 19 years old. Prior to opening J Salon Studios & Spa in 2014, Jodale worked in a number of prominent salons in Antelope Valley.

“Her entrepreneurial spirit has led her to become a prominent and respected business owner in our community,” Wilk added. “Jodale has put her heart, time and resources into operating this business, but she also takes time to help other women achieve their goals. It is a pleasure to recognize Jodale for her good work and accomplishments.”

Small businesses, like J Salon Studios & Spa, account for about 99.45% of all businesses in California and employ about 6.7 million people, which equates to 49.6% of California’s entire workforce.

[Information via news release from the office of Senator Scott Wilk.]