Visitor restrictions at AVH in effect during flu season

LANCASTER — Hospitals across the country are making efforts to help reduce the spread of the flu virus. Effective Oct. 1, Antelope Valley Hospital will have the following visitor restrictions:

No visitors under the age of 14 allowed above the first floor of the hospital.

Anyone with flu-like symptoms (i.e., coughing, sneezing, fever or sore throat) will not be allowed to visit patients.

These visitor guidelines will remain in effect until the end of April.

“Due to the anticipated severity of this year’s flu season and how contagious it can be, we are instituting these policies to ensure the safety of patients, staff, and visitors while continuing to provide the best quality of care,” said Jonathan Truong, M.D., medical director for AVH’s infection control department.

To help reduce the spread of the flu virus, Dr. Truong recommends:

Getting a flu vaccine to reduce the incidence of flu throughout the community.

Anyone coming into the hospital for treatment with flu or cold symptoms wear a mask.

Visitors practice good hand hygiene, including utilizing hand sanitizers located throughout the facility before and after patient contact as well as after touching public surfaces (i.e., door handles, elevator buttons, chair armrests, etc.).

Practicing good “cough etiquette” by covering their coughs/sneezes, followed by proper hand hygiene.

More information is available at avhospital.org or by calling 661-949-5000.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

