Boyfriend of woman found dead in Acton sought for questioning

Victim Lilia Garcia [Image via gofundme] Boyfriend Fabian Santiago is wanted for questioning in connection with Garcia’s death. [Image via LASD]
ACTON – A 43-year-old woman who was found dead on the side of a road in Acton may not have died from being struck by a vehicle, and investigators are now seeking to speak with her boyfriend.

Lilia Garcia was found unresponsive about 1:55 a.m. Sept. 14 at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Crown Valley Parkway and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The death was originally reported as a hit-and-run crash, but as California Highway Patrol officers began investigating, “it became apparent … the incident may not have been a traffic collision and the cause of the traumatic injury to the victim was not immediately identifiable,” according to a sheriff’s department statement.

“Detectives believe Garcia’s boyfriend, 32-year-old … Fabian Agustin Santiago, may have information about her death and would like to talk to him,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Santiago is Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Santiago’s whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or lacrimestoppers.org.

  4. that picture of her shows an unhappy woman. there’s no doubt in my mind that her boyfriend has something to do with her death, otherwise he would have already spoken to authorities.

