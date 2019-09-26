Judge denies Villanueva motion to disqualify lawyers in Mandoyan case

LOS ANGELES – A judge ruled that a private law firm and the County Counsel’s Office do not have conflicts of interest in a legal dispute with Sheriff Alex Villanueva over the firing of a deputy who lost his job over domestic violence allegations.

Steven G. Madison, a lawyer for Villanueva and the LASD, had argued during a hearing before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff on Sept. 13 that the private firm of Miller Barondess LLP, and the County Counsel’s office cannot be impartial in the case involving former Deputy Caren Carl Mandoyan and should therefore be disqualified. Beckloff took the case under submission, then issued his ruling Monday.

In his court papers, Madison said the County Counsel’s office previously advised and represented the LASD and the sheriff in connection with the Mandoyan matter and currently is keeping the Board of Supervisors up to date on the case.

Meanwhile, the same attorneys from Miller Barondess who are opposing Villanueva and the LASD in the Mandoyan case are representing the sheriff’s department in litigation related to the validity of deputy disciplinary guidelines, an area where Villanueva and the Board of Supervisors have disagreements, according to Madison’s court papers.

Beckloff rejected those arguments, finding that no conflicts existed. He said the Villanueva motion was “denied in its entirety.”

Most of the hearing focused on the sheriff’s push for disqualification of the County Counsel’s office. Louis “Skip” Miller, a partner in the Miller Barondess firm, told the judge the County Counsel’s office has had no recent involvement in the Mandoyan case.

Beckloff had previously found that a second private law firm, O’Melveny & Myers, can continue representing the county.

Mandoyan, who worked on Villanueva’s campaign, was fired in 2016 following allegations of domestic violence, stalking and harassment of a woman he dated. According to an Office of Inspector General report released earlier this year, the sheriff’s department also found that Mandoyan lied to Internal Affairs investigators.

Villanueva’s decision to rehire Mandoyan late last year outraged members of the Board of Supervisors, who filed a lawsuit seeking to nullify the action.

In August, Beckloff granted a preliminary injunction, ordering him to give up all county property in his possession, including any Sheriff’s Department-issued uniforms, badges and weapons.

Mandoyan also was ordered to stop holding himself out as a Los Angeles County deputy sheriff. The preliminary injunction will remain in effect until the trial next year.

Villanueva has repeatedly defended bringing Mandoyan back to the department, questioning the allegations against the deputy and accusing the county’s Civil Service Commission of ignoring evidence that could have cleared Mandoyan of wrongdoing.

Mandoyan, who worked on Villanueva’s campaign, was fired in 2016 following allegations of domestic violence, stalking and harassment of a woman he dated. According to an Office of Inspector General report released earlier this year, the sheriff’s department also found that Mandoyan lied to Internal Affairs investigators.

Villanueva’s decision to rehire Mandoyan late last year angered members of the Board of Supervisors, who filed a lawsuit seeking to nullify the action.

Beckloff in March, however, declined the county’s request for a temporary restraining order voiding Mandoyan’s rehiring.

Trial of the Mandoyan case is set for April 24.

Previous related stories:

Judge mulls Villanueva motion to disqualify lawyers in Mandoyan case

Sheriff accuses county supervisors of meddling in department management

Fired deputy who was rehired by Villanueva ordered to give up badge, gun

Sheriff’s official resigned rather than clear fired deputy

Official: LASD deputy reinstatement was rushed, ignored key evidence

Video shows reinstated deputy trying to break into woman’s home

Villanueva stands ground on deputy reinstatement

Supervisors challenge new sheriff’s reinstatement of fired deputy

–