Authorities ID motorist killed when car collided with trash truck in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified a motorist who was killed when his subcompact car collided with a trash truck in Palmdale.

He was Omar Dominguez Ortiz, 40, of San Bernardino, the coroner’s office reported.

The crash — involving a Honda Fit and a Waste Management truck — was reported about 11:50 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Avenue M and 20th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the sheriff’s department, the eastbound Honda hit the side of the truck, which had been making a left turn from 20th Street east onto Avenue M. The truck driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.

