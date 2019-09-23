Palmdale to host Women’s Health and Fitness event this Wednesday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a free Women’s Health and Fitness event this Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37116 55th Street East.

“Come join our local event as we join more than 500 groups across the nation to promote the importance of regular physical activity and health awareness for women,” said Senior Program Leader Joi Christy. “This year we are focusing on community partners that will help women plan healthy living trends.”

Community Partners for this event include FitChow providing food samples; Picnic Grounds providing coffee options; Heritage Sierra Medical Group offering basic medical screenings; Becoming Badass hosting two fitness demo classes; and others to be announced.

“The first 100 people to check in with us will receive free giveaways. Don’t forget to get social and share your photos with the hashtags #nationalwomenshealthandfitness, #cityofpalmdale, and#parksmakelifebetter,” Christy added.

For more information, call the recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, or Domenic Massari Park at 661-267-5593.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–