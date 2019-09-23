Help detectives find Lancaster man who went missing in February

LANCASTER – Authorities need your help to find a Lancaster man who went missing seven months ago.

Carlos Cardenas, 42, was last seen on Feb. 20, and his vehicle was found on May 3 in Acton, the sheriff’s department reported.

“Mr. Cardenas suffers from depression,” a sheriff’s statement said. “His loved ones are very worried, and (are) asking for your help locating him.”

Cardenas is Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has brown eyes. His head was shaved when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Person Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS.

–