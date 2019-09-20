The Antelope Valley Times

State treasurer announces $300M in bonds for SoCal to Vegas high-speed rail

SACRAMENTO – A state board has approved $300 million in private activity, tax-exempt bonds to XpressWest to finance a high-speed rail line that will connect Southern California to Las Vegas, authorities announced this week.

The debt was approved by the California Debt Limit Allocation Committee board, according to State Treasurer Fiona Ma, who serves as the board’s chair. The allocation was based on California’s debt ceiling for tax-exempt private activity bonds, which is calculated using an IRS formula. This year the total amount the state may allocate is $4.15 billion.

“This will transform transportation in Southern California and Las Vegas for generations by providing a fast and efficient connection that gets people out of their cars, reduces traffic congestion, and decreases air pollution,” Ma said. “But it will do far more. It’s a regional kick starter that will usher in a new era of economic development… by creating jobs, housing, retail, and commercial activity.”

Xpress West’s high-speed rail project will create about 10,000 construction jobs and over 1200 housing units, according to Ma. XpressWest plans to eventually operate 32 trains daily between Victorville and Las Vegas that will cover the 180 mile distance in about 90 minutes. Future plans include an extension to Palmdale, connecting the line to Metrolink and the future California High-Speed Rail Line, according to the company’s website.

“Treasurer Ma would not support a project at the expense of housing and what we see today is a proposal from XpressWest that spells out their vision for a train, housing and other important goals for this state,” said Deputy Treasurer Jovan Agee.

The approval is contingent upon XpressWest submitting an economic development plan to the committee that will outline the company’s goals in the areas of housing, jobs, traffic congestion, and workforce development.

XpressWest estimates the total cost of building the project will be $4.8 billion, with $3.2 billion spent in California.

[Information via news release from the State Treasurer’s Office.]

  1. While I like the idea of Palmdale being a transportation hub for the HSR and this project, I think Las Vegas should foot the bill. I know it’s mostly in California but I don’t favor making it easy and quick to shuttle Californians and their money across the state line to Nevada. Why not just mail our gambling money to Las Vegas and forget the rail line?

    Will Las Vegas residents flock to Victorville and the Antelope Valley to do what?

    Or, we could do like the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and charge Californians the full freight for a round ticket to and from Las Vegas and make the Las Vegas to California trip free. That way we could keep more money in California. N’est-ce pas? And, it would encourage Las Vegas residents to travel here more than they would otherwise if it were free.

    • “Will Las Vegas residents flock to Victorville and the Antelope Valley to do what?”

      1. View local wildlife ?
      2. Luxuriate in our world-renowned garden spot oasis ?
      3. Enjoy our magnificent cornucopia of cultural and scholastic richness ?
      4. Play Hunger Games with recent parolees ?
      5. Throw peanuts to the homeless ?

      Just trying to be helpful.

    • I don’t believe tax payers are on the hook for private activity bonds. In fact, they can be repaid with interest to the state. It’s just a mechanism to help private companies raise money when we feel there may be a public benefit. There’s really no possible downside. Let the private sector try a high speed rail. If it works, great. If not, it’s their problem.

      • It’s still shipping California money to Nevada. I doubt if it will balance the other way.

        The same thing with the drought a couple years ago. It takes 1 gallon of water to grow 1 almond. And, most of those almonds were shipped out of state. We might as well have shipped the water out of state.

        Meanwhile, residents have had to install all kinds of water saving devices, toilets and take out lawns when residential usage is 5-10% of the total.. If all the homes quit using water, it wouldn’t save that much. And then they are building a city on the Tejon Ranch. So, be ready for high water bills in the future when you can’t cut your usage any more to save money. I told ya so.

  2. “future California High-Speed Rail Line”……….hahahahahahahahahaha

    Moonbeam’s boondoggle $90,000,000,000 train from nowhere to nowhere.

    The unfinished, wasted concrete structures are obscene.

