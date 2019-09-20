One killed when car slams into trash truck in Palmdale

PALMDALE – One person was killed Thursday in a collision between a trash truck and a subcompact car.

The crash — involving a Honda Fit and a Waste Management truck — was reported about 11:50 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the intersection of Avenue M and 20th Street East, according to the watch commander at the sheriff’s Palmdale Station.

The eastbound Honda slammed into the side of the truck, which had been making a left turn from 20th Street east onto Avenue M, the watch commander said.

The Honda driver, reported to be a 41-year-old man who was the car’s sole occupant, was pronounced dead at Antelope Valley Hospital.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff’s department.

There was no immediate indication that drugs or alcohol were involved, the watch commander said.

–