Wildfire town hall meeting Sept. 30 in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Antelope Valley residents can get advice on how to protect their homes from wildfires at a town hall meeting scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Legacy Commons senior center, located at 930 East Ave. Q-9 in Palmdale.

Hosted by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Assemblyman Tom Lackey and state Sen. Scott Wilk with the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, the event will feature Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby as well as representatives of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, the California Highway Patrol, the American Red Cross, the California Department of Insurance, Southern California Edison and Community Emergency Response Training (CERT).

Topics will include practices for making homes less vulnerable to wildfires, county and state wildfire preparedness plans, city action plans and utilities’ efforts to help prevent wildfires.

After a presentation by elected officials and first responders, people in the audience will have a chance to ask questions of the panelists. Emergency-response agencies and government offices will staff tables with information for residents to take home.

The town hall is aimed at residents of Lancaster and Palmdale as well as at residents of unincorporated communities including Acton, Agua Dulce, Leona Valley, Littlerock, Pearblossom, Juniper Hills, Quartz Hill, Antelope Acres, Three Points, Lake Los Angeles, Neenach, Elizabeth Lake, Roosevelt, Fairmont, Lake Hughes, Green Valley, Sun Village, Valyermo and Llano.