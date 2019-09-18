71-year-old woman hit, killed crossing street in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 71-year-old woman died Wednesday morning after she was hit by a car while crossing the street in Palmdale, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the intersection of 10th Street West and Marketplace Drive, according to a news release by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“A 2003 Toyota Camry driven by a 21-year-old female was traveling northbound on 10th Street West and did not see the 71-year-old pedestrian crossing 10th Street West. According to party statements, the pedestrian was crossing against the red traffic signal,” the news release states.

The elderly woman suffered a fatal head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been release pending next of kin notification. The driver of the Toyota Camry remained at the scene and was cooperative with deputy personnel, according to the news release.

“[There was] no indication of alcohol or drugs involved in this incident,” the news release states.

Northbound lanes of 10th Street West at Marketplace Drive were closed to traffic until 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, while the collision was being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

