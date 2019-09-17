Volunteers sought to create ribbon tribute to veterans

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, the AV Wall Committee, and Point Man Antelope Valley will host “Tied to Our Hearts,” a special community project in honor of veterans on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Palmdale Amphitheater. This event is free and open to all ages.

Participants will help create a 12’ x 3’ Vietnam service ribbon along the Palmdale Amphitheater’s fencing which will “welcome home” all veterans who pass by and who attend the upcoming events surrounding the presentation of the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, also known as the AV Wall.

The AV Wall will be on display at the Palmdale Amphitheater from 5 p.m. on Nov. 7 through 8 a.m. on Nov. 12.

All materials will be supplied on site.

“Please join us for this very special service project that honors all veterans,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “This is a great way for organizations, families and individuals to come together as a community to show our love and support for those who have served our country.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

