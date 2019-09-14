Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Acton

ACTON – A woman died Saturday morning after she was hit by a car while walking on a dirt shoulder in the Acton area, authorities said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, on Crown Valley Road, just south Soledad Canyon Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The victim was walking southbound on the west dirt shoulder of Crown Valley Road when she was struck by a vehicle that fled southbound on Crown Valley Road, according to the CHP report. The victim sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A small white sedan with a large spoiler on the rear of the vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the traffic collision. This hit-and-run traffic collision is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending next of the kin notification, but she was a 41-year-old Hispanic female, according to the CHP report.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley California Highway Patrol Office at 661-948-8541.

–