16 arrested, 3 for DUI at Lancaster checkpoint

LANCASTER – Three motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and 13 people were arrested for other violations at a DUI/ driver’s license checkpoint conducted in Lancaster Friday night, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, to 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Sierra Hwy and Lancaster Boulevard, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

According to the news release, the results of the checkpoint are as follows:

364 vehicles were screened at the checkpoint.

Three drivers were arrested for DUI (alcohol).

Two people were arrested for “DUI-related warrants in excess of $129,000”.

One person was arrested “on a criminal weapons charge”.

Eight drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

Two motorists were arrested for driving a vehicle without a required Ignition Inter-Lock Device (IID).

Three vehicles were towed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting other DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to take suspected impaired drivers off streets and highways.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

