Maternal-fetal specialist joins Antelope Valley Hospital

LANCASTER — Dr. Jahangir Ayromlooi has joined Antelope Valley Hospital’s medical staff as director of perinatology/maternal-fetal medicine to provide specialized care to women with high-risk pregnancies, the hospital announced Friday.

Dr. Ayromlooi joins the hospital’s multidisciplinary team, which includes obstetricians, neonatologists and specially trained nurses. He will be available full-time through the hospital’s OB Clinic.

Examples of high-risk pregnancies include complicated multiple births, such us triplets or quadruplets; mothers with pre-existing medical conditions, like heart or kidney disease, hypertension, diabetes or autoimmue diseases; or fetuses with chromosomal or congenital abnormalities.

For nearly 40 years, Dr. Ayromlooi has dedicated his life to serving pregnant women and their families. A pioneer in maternal-fetal medicine, he has authored more than 60 research papers and peer-review journal articles and is a sought-after speaker on all aspects of pregnancy and childbirth. He earned a medical degree from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and received post-graduate training in prenatal medicine from Nassau County Medical Center and State University of New York at Stony Brook. He completed ob/gyn training and chief residency at The New York Hospital and Weill Cornell Medical College, is board certified in maternal-fetal medicine, and is a Fellow American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Dr. Ayromlooi has cared for patients in a variety of settings and locations, including serving as professor, chairman and chief perinatologist at NYC Catholic Medical Centers’ four hospital system.

“Having a physician with Dr. Ayromlooi’s expertise and skill on staff means women can receive highly specialized care for themselves and their unborn babies without leaving the Antelope Valley,” said hospital CEO Edward Mirzabegian. “This is one more way we are improving access to care and improving the quality of care for the local community.”

Dr. Ayromlooi can be reached through the Antelope Valley Hospital OB Clinic at 661-726-6180, which is located at 44105 15th Street West, Suite 301, Lancaster.

“In addition to providing specialized care for women, I believe it is important to help alleviate the anxiety that often comes with a with high-risk pregnancy,” Dr. Ayromlooi said. “My goal is to help my patients have a successful pregnancy and healthy baby despite their risk factors.”

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

