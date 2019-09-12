Transparency Certificate of Excellence awarded to Palmdale Water District

PALMDALE – Palmdale Water District (PWD) has received the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence from the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF), the agency announced Thursday.

“PWD is pleased to earn this award for the third time,” General Manager Dennis D. LaMoreaux said. “It is a testament to our commitment to

being open with the public and providing them with information that allows for engagement and oversight.”

To receive the award, a special district, such as PWD, must demonstrate the completion of essential governance transparency requirements that include conducting ethics training for all board members, properly conducting open and public meetings, and filing financial transactions and compensation reports to the State Controller in a timely manner.

SDLF is an independent, non-profit organization formed to promote good governance and best practices among California’s special districts through certification, accreditation, and other recognition programs.

Special districts are independent public agencies that deliver core local services to communities, such as water, wastewater treatment, fire protection, parks and recreation, healthcare, sanitation, mosquito abatement, ports, libraries, public cemeteries and more.

Districts are established by voters and their funding is approved by voters to meet specific needs through focused service. They can be specially molded to serve large regions or small neighborhoods depending on the need.

For more information about the PWD, visit www.palmdalewater.org.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Water District.]

–