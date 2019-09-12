Retired sheriff’s lieutenant pleads no contest to 3 misdemeanor counts

LOS ANGELES – A retired Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant was sentenced Thursday to 150 hours of community labor and three years of probation in connection with his plea to three misdemeanor counts.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jose I. Sandoval also ordered David Smith, 61, to pay a $2,500 fine and to stay away from massage parlors following his plea to one count of obstructing an officer and two counts of soliciting a prostitute.

A felony count of conspiracy to obstruct justice was dismissed as a result of Smith’s plea.

The criminal complaint alleged that Smith paid for sex at two massage parlors between 2016 and 2017 and that he told a massage parlor employee that there may be law enforcement officers near the business and advised her that she may want to close for the evening, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Smith — a 30-year veteran of the sheriff’s department — had worked most recently at the West Hollywood station. He was “separated from the department” in September 2017, according to the sheriff’s department.

More than a dozen local business owners and executives, along with three former colleagues from the sheriff’s department, wrote letters in support of Smith in the summer of 2017.

The criminal case against him was filed in June 2018.

