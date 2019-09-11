Public invited to final Palmdale High-Speed Rail Station area plan meeting

PALMDALE –The city of Palmdale is inviting the public to attend an open house meeting for the High-Speed Rail Station Area Plan project on Wednesday Oct. 2, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

This meeting will allow the public an additional opportunity to preview the Draft Station Area Plan (SAP) and Palmdale Transit Area Specific Plan (PTASP) documents before they are made final.

Since the last meeting in August, the city has reviewed and addressed public comments received and is ready to present these documents to the public before the public hearings take place and the project concludes.

“Please join the city of Palmdale in finalizing this transformational plan,” said Transportation/Strategic Initiatives Manager Mike Behen. “ We’d love to hear from you as your comments, suggestions, and thoughts are essential to the project’s success.”

For more information on the Palmdale High-Speed Rail Station Area Plan project, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/Projects/HSRSAP. For project specific questions, contact Mike Behen at 661-267-5337 or email mbehen@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

