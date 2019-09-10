Palmdale encourages residents to attend community meeting for grants

PALMDALE –The city of Palmdale is encouraging residents to attend one of the upcoming public meetings to gather input regarding current housing, community, and economic development needs, which will be used to help the city obtain important US. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant funding.

The meetings will take place:

Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Thursday, Sept. 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., at SAVES, located at 1002 East Ave. Q-12 in Palmdale.

“You can help make sure that Palmdale receives its fair share of federal dollars by participating in these workshops and our online survey at www.cityofpalmdale.org/consolidated-plan,” said Palmdale’s Community Programs Coordinator Trish Jones.

Each year, the city of Palmdale receives federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). In the past, these funds have been used to rebuild the Courson Park Pool, improve sidewalks in residential neighborhoods, fund staffing at South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) to provide food and essential services, and to build new affordable apartments at the Courson Arts Colony.

To continue receiving these funds, the city must prepare a five-year consolidated plan document that assesses community needs and outlines strategies to address those needs during program years 2020-2024.

“This is where community input is vital,” Jones said. “To accurately determine community needs and to inform local strategies, the city is asking Palmdale residents to provide their input by completing a resident survey for the CDBG and HOME programs.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

