Invasive Aedes mosquito found in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The Aedes aegypti mosquito, also known as the yellow fever mosquito, was detected in a neighborhood in Palmdale, authorities announced Tuesday.

District entomologist, Karen Mellor, identified the invasive mosquito in a sample collected near Avenue R-6 and 30th Street East, according to the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are small (about ¼ inch), black and white, and feed almost exclusively on humans, biting aggressively all day long. Female mosquitoes will lay eggs in small containers, just above the water line. The eggs can dry up and survive for six or more months, waiting for the container to re-flood so they can hatch. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are known transmitters of diseases like yellow fever, dengue fever, chikungunya, and zika virus.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito was first discovered in the Antelope Valley in October of 2018, and was found in two areas of Lancaster during this 2019 mosquito season. This is the first time it has surfaced in Palmdale.

“The District has noticed an uptick in occurrences of this mosquito and urges the community to follow the guidelines provided below to help

eliminate the spread of this mosquito,” said District Manager Cei Kratz.

Residents can protect themselves from mosquito bites by following these recommendations:

Wear EPA registered ingredients, such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and/or clothing (as directed on the product label).

Wear long sleeve shirts, long pants, socks and shoes when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Inspect yards for standing water sources and drain water that may have collected under potted plants, in bird baths, discarded tires, and any other items that could collect water.

Check your rain gutters and lawn drains to make sure they aren’t holding water and debris.

Clean and scrub bird baths and pet watering dishes weekly.

Check indoor plants that are kept in standing water for mosquito activity (i.e. Bamboo and Philodendron)

Report any day-time biting mosquitoes to the AVMVCD at 661-942-2917.

To stay up-to-date on any mosquito-related information, visit www.avmosquito.org. For further questions or services, contact the Antelope Valley

Mosquito & Vector Control District at 661-942-2917.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District.]

