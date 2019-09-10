AV International Multicultural Festival coming to Poncitlán Square this Saturday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host the 25th annual International Multicultural Festival this Saturday.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Poncitlán Square, located at 38315 9th Street East in Palmdale. Admission and parking are free.

The Festival will feature an array of cultural performances, music, informational booths, cultural displays, and activities for children.

There also will be cultural food samples donated by local restaurants. Food samples will be served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. (or until supplies last) in the Primrose room at the Chimbole Cultural Center. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, or blankets and a picnic lunch.

For more information on the 25th annual International Multicultural Festival, call 661-406-4320.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

