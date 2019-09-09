Teen wounded in shooting outside Palmdale apartment complex

PALMDALE – A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded Monday afternoon outside an apartment complex in Palmdale.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Palmdale Station responded about 2:25 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, to the 38100 block of East Fifth Street East to investigate a report of a gunshot victim at the location, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

They found the boy with a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

A deputy at the scene said the victim was 17 years old and found by his father.

The boy was taken to a hospital and was in fair condition, according to the sheriff’s department.

No weapon was recovered and no one was immediately taken into custody, officials said.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

–