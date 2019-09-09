Reminder: AVH Community Town Hall this Thursday

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Hospital Chief Executive Officer Edward Mirzabegian and senior hospital officials are hosting a community town hall this Thursday to discuss changes at and future plans for the hospital.

The town hall, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the hospital’s Community Resource Center, located at 44151 15th Street West.

The town hall will feature presentations by Mirzabegian and members of the hospital’s leadership team, information about state rules and regulations regarding healthcare facilities, and an interactive question-and-answer session. The town hall is expected to last 90 minutes.

The hospital is embarking on an aggressive expansion of services to meet growing community need, but is ultimately aiming to build a new state-of-the-art medical center. Over the years AV Hospital has added to its current facility, which opened in 1955. Its last addition – the five-story patient-care tower – was built in 1988, which predates current earthquake building codes. California Assembly Bill 2190 requires healthcare facilities demolish, replace, or retrofit hospital buildings that do not meet seismic safety regulations and standards.

In May, the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors voted unanimously to spend the funds for the initial architectural, structural and environmental planning required to construct a new medical center. The state of California has set a construction deadline of January 2025.

