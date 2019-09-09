13 arrested, one for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

PALMDALE – One motorist was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana, and 12 people were arrested for license violations at a DUI/ driver’s license checkpoint in Palmdale this past weekend, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, to 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the eastbound lanes of Avenue S at 20th Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

One person was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana.

12 drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

Two vehicles were towed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–