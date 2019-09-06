Deputies bust three, tow four vehicles from biker club hangout in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Three people were arrested and four vehicles towed from outside a motorcycle club hangout in Lancaster Friday morning.

Deputies conducted an operation in the 45400 block of Division Street, south of East Avenue H-8, about 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, where they spotted several people drinking and numerous vehicles parked on a city-owned property, according to Sgt. Daniel Welle of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station.

Deputies found numerous bottles in the parking lot of the property and arrested three people, two on suspicion of DUI and one for possession of a firearm. A total of four vehicles, including an SUV, were towed, Welle said.

Residents in the area have complained weekly about loud music and drinking at the hangout and motorcycles racing on Division Street, he said.

–