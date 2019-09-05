Palmdale to begin Rancho Vista Blvd. improvement project Sept. 9

PALMDALE –The city of Palmdale is set to begin a road improvement project that will widen segments and eliminate gaps in two sections of Rancho Vista Boulevard.

The Rancho Vista Boulevard Widening Gap Closure project (Capital Improvement Project No. 709) will widen a 1.5 mile east-west alignment between 15th St. West and 30th St. West, and half-mile north-south alignment between Avenue N-8 and Avenue N.

Construction will begin on Sept. 9 and is expected to continue through July 2020.

The project will include roadway widening, construction of new curb, gutter and sidewalk, a five-foot wide Class III bicycle route in each direction, landscaped raised medians between 27th St. West and Dunbar St., minor drainage improvements, curb ramp modifications to meet current ADA standards, installation of new LED street lights, modification of existing traffic signals, relocation of existing fiber optic conduits, roadway cold mill and overlay, signing and striping, and other miscellaneous improvements.

During the course of construction, delays along Rancho Vista Blvd. will occur and various forms of traffic control from single lane closures to closures at intersections will be in force.

The project was awarded to R.C. Becker & Son, Inc., of Santa Clarita at the Palmdale City Council Meeting on June 4, 2019. The construction cost of the project is $7,053,968.85 and is funded from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) and City of Palmdale local funds.

For any questions regarding the construction of the project, contact R.C. Becker & Son at 661-259-4845.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

