Two more mosquito traps test positive for West Nile virus in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Mosquitoes collected from two more mosquito traps in Lancaster have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV), authorities announced. One trap was near 30th Street West and Avenue L and the other trap was near 25th Street West and Avenue J-4, according to the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District (AVMVCD).

“Several areas in the Antelope Valley are showing concentrations of WNV activity. This brings the total positive WNV detections to five for the 2019 mosquito season,” said Entomologist Karen Mellor.

Hot weather is ideal to breed mosquitoes quickly. Stagnant water turns green more quickly and mosquitoes can go from egg to adult in just five days. The District is reminding the community to get rid of or treat standing water to ensure less mosquitoes and less chances of mosquito-borne diseases, such as West Nile virus.

AVMVCD personnel has been conducting intensive searches of the entire District to keep mosquito populations low and reduce the chances of residents getting ill. This includes door-to-door pool inspections of properties with pools to ensure they are either clean and maintained or completely dry. People bitten by an infected mosquito may develop West Nile fever and experience flulike symptoms that can include fever, body aches, skin rash, and fatigue.

District officials are urging residents to do their part to protect themselves from mosquito bites by following these recommendations:

Check property for standing water and get rid of it.

When mosquitoes are active, use EPA registered insect repellents that contain one of these main ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535.

Make sure screens on windows and doors are in good repair.

Check around faucets and air conditioner units, and repair leaks or puddles that remain for several days.

Report stagnant pools and other backyard sources to the AVMVCD at 661-942-2917.

Report dead birds by calling 1-877-WNV-BIRD (877-968-2473) or online at www.westnile.ca.gov.

The California Department of Public Health as of Aug. 30 reported that 91 dead birds, 2,516 mosquito samples, 53 Sentinel chickens and 57 humans have tested positive for West Nile virus across 26 counties in California.. At this time last year, there were 397 dead birds, 1,456 mosquito samples, 84 Sentinel chickens and 42 humans across 36 counties that tested positive for WNV.

To stay up-to-date on new West Nile Virus activity in the Antelope Valley and any mosquito-related information, visit at www.avmosquito.org or contact the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District at 661-942-2917.

