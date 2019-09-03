Winners announced in “Generations” Juried Art Contest

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale announced the winners of the 5th annual Generations Juried Art Contest at receptions held simultaneously at Legacy Commons and the Palmdale Playhouse.

The “Generations” juried art competition was held earlier in the year and had over 150 art pieces juried.

The winners were:

Age 17 and under category – first place Alondra Hernadez, second place Vincent Oksas, third place Moises Lopez, honorable mentions Alexandria Mayo, Alondra Hernandez, and Michael Crosdale Craig;

Age 18 to 54 category – first place Juliana Katzman-Hogan, second place Maria Geraldine Ignacio, third place Raisa Arellano, honorable mentions Kyla Fritsinger, Lisa Wade, and Los Cojocos;

Age 55 and older category – first place Shawn Hazel, second place Lynell Dow, third place Susan Muth, honorable mentions Frank Duvall, Martina Hernandez, and Monica N. Manzoni.

The works are on display through Oct. 6 at the Generations Juried Art Exhibit at the Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th Street East.

For exhibit hours, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–