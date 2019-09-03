Job fair scheduled for Sept. 5

LANCASTER – The ninth annual Job Services Network Job Fair will take place this Thursday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at West Coast Baptist College, located at 44538 40th Street East in Lancaster.
Participating employers include:
- Allied Universal
- AMS Fulfillment
- Antelope Valley College
- Apple One
- AV Union High School District
- BYD
- Cal Vet
- CEMAK Trucking
- CarMax
- City of Palmdale
- City of Lancaster
- County of Kern
- Digi-Vue Advertising
- Farmers Insurance
- FBI, General Atomics
- Homes4Families
- JoAnn
- Kaiser Permanente
- McDonalds
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grumman
- People Ready
- Rio Tinto
- Six Flags
- Sygma Network
- USPS
- USDA Forest Service
- Virgin Orbit
- Westside Union School District
- Walmart
For a full list of employers, visit www.facebook.com/JSNJobFair/. To obtain a free ticket, register at www.hiringspreela.org or https://jsnjobfair2019.eventbrite.com.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
