Job fair scheduled for Sept. 5

LANCASTER – The ninth annual Job Services Network Job Fair will take place this Thursday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at West Coast Baptist College, located at 44538 40th Street East in Lancaster.

Participating employers include:

Allied Universal

AMS Fulfillment

Antelope Valley College

Apple One

AV Union High School District

BYD

Cal Vet

CEMAK Trucking

CarMax

City of Palmdale

City of Lancaster

County of Kern

Digi-Vue Advertising

Farmers Insurance

FBI, General Atomics

Homes4Families

JoAnn

Kaiser Permanente

McDonalds

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

People Ready

Rio Tinto

Six Flags

Sygma Network

USPS

USDA Forest Service

Virgin Orbit

Westside Union School District

Walmart

For a full list of employers, visit www.facebook.com/JSNJobFair/. To obtain a free ticket, register at www.hiringspreela.org or https://jsnjobfair2019.eventbrite.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

