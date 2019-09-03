The Antelope Valley Times

Job fair scheduled for Sept. 5

LANCASTER – The ninth annual Job Services Network Job Fair will take place this Thursday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at West Coast Baptist College, located at 44538 40th Street East in Lancaster.

Participating employers include:

  • Allied Universal
  • AMS Fulfillment
  • Antelope Valley College
  • Apple One
  • AV Union High School District
  • BYD
  • Cal Vet
  • CEMAK Trucking
  • CarMax
  • City of Palmdale
  • City of Lancaster
  • County of Kern
  • Digi-Vue Advertising
  • Farmers Insurance
  • FBI, General Atomics
  • Homes4Families
  • JoAnn
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • McDonalds
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Northrop Grumman
  • People Ready
  • Rio Tinto
  • Six Flags
  • Sygma Network
  • USPS
  • USDA Forest Service
  • Virgin Orbit
  • Westside Union School District
  • Walmart

For a full list of employers, visit www.facebook.com/JSNJobFair/. To obtain a free ticket, register at www.hiringspreela.org or https://jsnjobfair2019.eventbrite.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

