GraceFest returns Sept. 6 & 7 to Palmdale Amphitheater

PALMDALE – The 12th annual GraceFest will be held this Friday, Sept. 6, and Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Palmdale Amphitheater.

Friday is Worship Night, featuring renowned artist Jeremy Riddle with South County Worship and The Highlands Worship Band as openers. The night will also feature keynote speaker Pastor Dave Macer, senior pastor of Passion Church, and more on the main stage. General admission is free, but seats up front in the “reserved seating” section are $20 per person or $15 for a purchase of four or more. For general seating, attendees can bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers. Worship Night starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

Saturday is the main event; gates open at 2 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. GraceFest welcomes the No. 1 Christian contemporary music artist in the country, MercyMe, plus rising star Tasha Cobbs, AIR1’s favorite, Austin French, and worship artist Ryan Ellis.

Local artists performing on the main stage will include soloist Barbara McNairy and World Harvest Outreach Church’s WHCO Music. Bishop Henry Hearns will be the featured speaker on Saturday. The lineup of presenters will include Kate Wedell from Cherished, Pastor Shane Idleman from 91.9 (GraceFest’s new radio partner), Senator Scott Wilk, Brandon Bailey VP of Prazor Music and a special presentation by Save The Storks.

Attractions in the GraceFest kids area will include crafts, a dunk tank, potatoes sack races, sponge wars, inflatable interactive attractions and more. The Zone, a youth performance stage tailored to teens and young adults, will feature national and local Christian artists, including a special Q & A appearance by main stage artist Austin French. GraceFest will also feature numerous vendors, a raffle drawing, a prayer tent with interactive stations, onsite prayer chapel, art walls for drawing, food and beverage concessionaires, opportunities to meet and greet some of the main stage artists, and more.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.gracefestav.com or call 661-942-4111. Festival proceeds will support eight local Christian school scholarship programs.

