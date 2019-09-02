Rodeo returns to Antelope Valley Oct. 4-6, tickets on sale now

LANCASTER – The RAM PRCA California Circuit Finals will be held at the Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center on Oct. 4, 5, and 6.

For the ninth consecutive year, this event will host the top 12 California rodeo contestants competing in all seven rodeo events, including bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping and barrel racing.

Rodeo tickets are on sale now at avfair.com. Tickets start at $25, and there are $10 online promotional codes for Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5. Sunday tickets are $6.

“It is an honor to once again bring California’s best Rodeo professionals and the top animal ‘athletes’ to the Antelope Valley,” stated Johnny Zamrzla, PRCA California Circuit Committee Chairman. “The California Circuit Finals rodeo is one of the most competitive and exciting spectator sports.”

The Van Dam Barn Dances will take place immediately following the rodeo on Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Corona Cantina, located right outside the grandstand. Live music on Friday night will be provided by country band the Doo-Wah Riders. On Saturday night, local favorite Jacob Nelson and the Tone Wranglers will entertain fans.

The rodeo will also include a Craft Fair, featuring hundreds of crafters and shopping at the the H.W. Hunter Pavilion. Shopping hours for the Craft Fair are: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5; and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Entry to the Craft Fair is free on Friday and Saturday. Entry to the Craft Fair on Sunday requires either a Rodeo or Lancaster Flea Market admission ticket.

The Lancaster Flea Market and Car Show will take place on Sunday, Oct. 6. Paid admission tickets to the Flea Market include free rodeo matinee admission. Flea Market tickets will be available for purchase at the box office on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Rodeo Festivities

Friday, Oct. 4, Patriot Day. Gates open 12 p.m. and the Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. Active, retired and former military men and women and their dependents receive free admission. Free admission will be available at the box office on Friday evening only. All other fans are encouraged to show their patriotism by wearing red, white and blue.

Saturday, Oct. 5. Ride for the Pink. Gates open 9 a.m. and the Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. The evening will open with a special ride in by Ride for the Pink, an organization dedicated to raising money for Breast Cancer research, awareness and treatment. Rodeo fans can show their support of finding a cure for Breast Cancer by wearing pink.

Sunday, Oct. 6. Gates open at 7 a.m. and the Rodeo Matinee begins at 2 p.m. Sunday tickets are just $6 and include entry to the Rodeo, Craft Fair and Lancaster Flea Market.

“This is going to be a fantastic fall weekend, a great venue and great events — Rodeo, Crafts Fair and the renowned Lancaster Flea Market and Car Show,” said AV Fair and Event Center CEO Dan Jacobs. “I look forward seeing thousands of folks during the weekend of October 4th, 5th and 6th at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center.”

For more information, visit avfair.com.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair Association.]

