Open house this Thursday for Pearblossom Highway Rebuild Project

PALMDALE – An informational open house for the Pearblossom Highway Rebuild Project will take place this Thursday, Sept. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Barrel Springs Elementary School Auditorium, located at 3636 Ponderosa Way in Palmdale.

It is open to all community members, residents, commuters and parents who wish to learn more about the upcoming improvements that will be done on Pearblossom Highway.

The city of Palmdale/Los Angeles County project will reconstruct 3.2 miles of Pearblossom Highway, from Old Nadeau Road to 55th Street East. Over 34,000 vehicles travel this roadway daily, including many heavy trucks, which put tremendous stress on the pavement. Over time this stress and other factors have deteriorated the road, leading to cracks, potholes, and poor ride quality. The Pearblossom Highway Rebuild Project will provide a new, smooth driving surface on this roadway and additional improvements.

Project features include removal of the existing pavement and construction of a new long-lasting road within existing pavement limits that is designed to support the daily traffic; intersection improvements, such as new signal equipment, new pedestrian / equestrian push-button systems, new or upgraded ADA-compliant curb ramps, and new ladder-style crosswalks; changes to current traffic patterns that will enhance safety and traffic flow at 25th St. East / Barrel Springs Rd. and 30th St. East; and installation of a 2,100-foot median barrier between 25th St East / Barrel Springs Rd and 30th St. East to help prevent head-on traffic collisions.

The project will begin in September with an expected completion date in fall 2020. The $13.5 million dollar construction costs are being funded by the County of Los Angeles, Measure M, Measure R, RMRA (SB-1), and gas taxes.

“Join us and learn about the construction timeline, road closures, detour routes, traffic impacts you may encounter, and how you can best prepare for it,” said Palmdale’s Director of Public Works Chuck Heffernan. “We’ll also share what we’re doing to make this a smooth and expedited effort.”

For more information, visit www.PearblossomRebuild.com or email info@PearblossomRebuild.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–